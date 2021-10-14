Kisses From Celebrity Couples That Will Make You Cringe: Photos of Camila Cabello and More

While it’s great to see celebrity couples in love, some duos have gotten a bit too enthusiastic with their PDA. From awkward kisses to downright cringe-worthy lip locks, many A-listers have made fans raise their eyebrows with their affection.

That being said, some famous kisses were meant to be private but got caught by paparazzi cameras. For example, Timothée Chalamet and then-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp were seen in a moment of passion while making out on a yacht in Capri, Italy, in September 2019.

The photos that showed the young lovers with fully open mouths immediately went viral, and the Call Me by Your Name actor admitted he was embarrassed over the whole situation.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” the Lady Bird actor told GQ at the time about his day on the boat with his The King costar. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?”

Timothée then completely refuted the speculation that the pictures were posed or captured on purpose. “And then people are like: ‘This is a P.R. stunt.’ A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!” he added.

Sometimes, kisses are purely for showmanship. Madonna aggressively made out with Drake on stage during Coachella in 2015. The “Like a Virgin” singer pulled back the rapper’s head while he was sitting in a chair, but after he resurfaced, he immediately leaned forward and wiped his nose and mouth.

Naturally, fans were shocked by the awkward moment on stage, but Drake later clarified that he was not trying to be shady with his knee-jerk reaction.

“Don’t misinterpret my shock!! I got to make out with the queen Madonna and I feel [100 emoji] about that forever. Thank you, Madonna,” the “God’s Plan” artist wrote via Instagram at the time.

Keep scrolling to see the most awkward and cringe-worthy celebrity kisses!