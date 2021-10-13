TMI! The Grossest and Weirdest PDA Moments From Celebrity Couples: Megan Fox, MGK and More

TMI! Celebrity couples, like Megan Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly and Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara, have made fans raise their eyebrows with weird (or even gross) PDA moments.

One of the more shocking revelations came from singer Meghan Trainor when she revealed she and her husband have side-by-side toilets in their home.

The “All About That Bass” singer’s brother, Ryan, called the celebrity couple, who wed in December 2018, “maniacs” during an episode of comedian Nicole Byer’s “Why Won’t You Date Me?” podcast and claimed, “They poop together!”

Meghan clarified their situation, noting they made the strange upgrade to their home following the birth of their first child, son Riley, in February 2021.

“In our bathroom, there was one toilet,” the “Me Too” singer began. “A lot of the time, in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time.”

The duo then asked a contractor to put “two toilets next to each other.” Although Meghan said her request was initially laughed at, she assured the contractor that she was not joking.

“We got two toilets sitting next to each other,” she said. “We’ve only pooped together twice … We pee at the same time a lot.”

Some couples don’t mind spilling every detail about their love affairs. Megan Fox and MGK (real name Colson Baker) have revealed many surprising things about their passionate relationship since going Instagram official in July 2020.

For example, the first time they locked lips was actually more of them just breathing into each others’ mouths.

“Even our first kiss, she wouldn’t kiss me. We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left,” the “Rap Devil” artist said about the Transformers actress during an interview with GQ in October 2021.

That being said, Megan acknowledged her relationship with the rockstar allowed her to be her “unusual” self. “I had buried a lot of that because it didn’t have a place to live. That’s something that, meeting him, it’s like meeting your own soul’s reflection,” the Jennifer’s Body actress explained. “I recognize so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away. I’d always felt like there was that thing missing, that I’d given up on, that you’re always seeking.”

She added, “But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That’s what that beacon was this whole time.”’

Keep scrolling to see gross and weird TMI moments from celebrity couples!