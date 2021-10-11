Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s love story has been intense ever since they met on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. Now the couple has sat down with British GQ to reveal how powerful their bond has been for more than a year-and-a-half as a couple. They’ve gone through “euphoric highs” with both “ecstasy and agony.”

“It was obvious from second one what it was going to be. But we didn’t hook up right away,” Megan, 35, said of their romance. During one of their first conversations in the green room, “She was just like, ‘How are you feeling?’” MGK, 31, remembered, “And I said, ‘I’m lost.’ She said, ‘Well, let’s find you.’ That was the first real conversation we had.”

Soon the couple was having three-hour phone conversations. “It felt like five minutes, so it didn’t even feel like three hours,” the rocker explained. “Even our first kiss, she wouldn’t kiss me. We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left.” How intense!

Daniella Midenge/GQ

Megan, who was separated from her husband of nearly 10 years, Brian Austin Green, wasn’t looking for a relationship. “[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that. I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect.”

Daniella Midenge/GQ

As their relationship has grown to be one of the most high-profile romances in Hollywood, Megan admits that they have had “euphoric highs” as a couple. But they are both very complicated people. “This is a very intense relationship. Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves; to face things about ourselves we didn’t want to have to know, that we tried to push away.”

MGK — real name Colson Baker — agrees. “It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other. It’s ecstasy and agony for sure … I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason. God help you if you would’ve met us last Saturday,” he explained, as Megan added with a smile, “There’s also the demonic side.”

During the interview, the couple gave each other matching tattoos reading, “The darkest fairytale,” which Megan said was a phrase that “alludes back to one of the first text messages we ever sent each other.” Even though the Transformers star was worried, “that I f—ked it up!” by not going hard enough on MGK’s tattoo, as it came out somewhat light in color, the “My Bloody Valentine” singer told his love, “F—king best tattoo I’ve ever seen in my life.”