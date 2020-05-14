Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

When it comes to celebrities who know a thing or two about healthy snacks, Kourtney Kardashian definitely comes to mind. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, is constantly sharing nutritional alternatives to typically sugary treats — and her May 13 post on Poosh.com about her favorite quarantine munchies is just that.

You can always find Kourtney’s pantry stocked with gluten-free almond flour crackers that she either eats plain or dips in almond butter, according to the article. Additionally, celebrity hairstylist and Kar-Jenner bestie Jen Atkin sent the mother of three vegan cookie dough that she eats “like ice cream.”

As far as more filling meals, Kourtney loves a good quesadilla with vegan cheese. If she’s pressed for time, she’ll nix the tortilla and stove and eat cheese slices solo. Some of Kourt’s other favorites include olive oil cake, matcha lattes and sourdough bread with butter and honey.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In the past, the reality TV personality adhered to a strict keto diet. “My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months,” Kourtney wrote in a June 2019 blog post. “In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet.”

Keto is short for “ketosis” and refers to the metabolic state of the human body when you stop eating or cut down on carbohydrates. Ultimately, you will end up burning fat versus carbs, in most cases.

Nowadays, Kourtney is less regimented in her diet and is fully embracing the results. The California native told a fan on Instagram she put “a few extra pounds on” while isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, adding that she “loves it.”

“I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body,” Kourtney wrote on Wednesday, May 13, referring to kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign Disick, 5.

You go, mama!

