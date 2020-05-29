Ferrari and Bentley and Range Rover, oh my! Scott Disick flaunted his enviable all-black car collection following his split from ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie. “Feels like summer,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, captioned his Thursday, May 28, Instagram Story.

Despite the pair’s breakup after nearly three years of dating, neither Scott nor Sofia, 21, has taken a break from social media. In fact, hours before the Talentless founder posted the photo of his luxe vehicles, he took to Instagram to shout-out an interior designer.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

“Love some good inspo for building houses. My next bedroom has to look like this!” Scott captioned a snapshot of a sleek living space overlooking a lake. Moments later, Sofia “liked” the post. Clearly, the Flip It Like Disick producer and the up-and-coming actress are keeping things friendly.

Scott “truly only wants the best” for Sofia, a source previously told Life & Style. “They had a good run, but it’s officially over.” The former flames began dating in September 2017. Prior to that, Scott had a number of notable girlfriends, including Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

For Sofia, “it was her first real relationship,” the insider noted. Scott “honestly never thought it would last as long as it did.” Trouble for the couple began shortly after the reality TV personality’s brief stay in a Colorado rehab facility to manage his emotional issues.

Scott returned to Los Angeles after less than a week and while Sofia did her best to be supportive, it ultimately wasn’t enough. With that, a separate source confirmed to Life & Style that Scott and Sofia were “taking some time apart” to focus on themselves.

“It was Sofia’s decision,” the insider explained, adding that she hoped their break would be the “wake-up call” he needed. Unfortunately, after six days, the duo called it quits for good.

Here’s hoping Scott and Sofia continue to heal and thrive on their own!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!