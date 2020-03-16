Riding in style! Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 15, to share a clip of her daughter, True Thompson, roaming the house on what appeared to be a motorcycle.

True looked like a pro riding her toy as she rocked pink pajamas with matching slippers. Too adorable!

It’s clear how much the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star loves her little one. Later that day, the 35-year-old shared a photo of the 23-month-old and gushed about her. “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!” she captioned the sweet pic.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian Instagram

The skeptical caption raised questions and had fans wondering if Khloé and Tristan Thompson are an item again. “Does this mean [they’re] back together?” commented one person. The Good American founder did not hesitate to address the topic. “It means her parents love her beyond measure,” Khloé replied.

Khloé and Tristan, 29, split in February 2019 after he was involved in a cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Since then, the exes have done everything in their power to successfully coparent for the sake of their daughter.

“I want to show my daughter that it’s OK to forgive her dad,” the mom of one revealed on Jay Shetty‘s “On Purpose” podcast in October 2019. “He’s a great person. Maybe he and I weren’t compatible or whatever in that way, but that’s OK. Nobody’s going to die. I always want True to be surrounded by love.”

Khloé divulged on why it was important for her to let go of all the negativity. “So, for what I went through with my breakup, I forgive Tristan, and I don’t think he’s a bad person,” she continued at the time. “I think we all make mistakes — we’re humans — but it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding onto this anger and playing this victim role. I don’t believe in being a victim. So, something I’m focusing on is just making sure I’m healed from that — or as much as I can — and making sure I understand it.”

Kudos to you, KoKo!