Selena Gomez just gave Jelena shippers something to talk about regarding ex Justin Bieber, even though he’s been married to wife Hailey Bieber for nearly five years. Fans are praising a new TikTok video where they claimed she was throwing major “shade” at the “Holy” singer.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, shared a Tuesday, August 22 clip with audio from a scene from Sex and the City where Samantha Jones’ character was having an affair with a married man who wanted to leave his wife for her. “Hello?” Sam purred on the phone as her lover told her “It’s over, I told my wife,” while she incredulously asked, “who is this?” Selena held her fingers up to her ear and mouth as if she was on the phone call and mouthed along to Sam’s lines.

The post turned out to be a promo for her new song “Single Soon,” as Selena wrote in the caption, “Single Soon this Friday.” Either way, fans were loving the video and seemed to think it was a diss at Justin. “OK Justin, we hear you,” one person wrote in the comments while another added, “The way my jaw just dropped!”

“Right after the Scooter Braun drama too,” one fan wrote including fire emojis, as Justin, 29, reportedly is on the verge of splitting from his longtime manager. “There’s no way it doesn’t mean what we know it means,” another follower added as others commended Selena’s “shade.”

The Texas native’s lead single off her 2020 album Rare was about her split with Justin. In “Lose You to Love Me,” Selena referenced how he starting dating Hailey shortly after their 2018 split, singing, “I gave my all and they all know it / Then you tore me down and now it’s showing / In two months, you replaced us /Like it was easy /Made me think I deserved it / In the thick of healing, yeah.”

Selena and Justin dated on and off from 2011 through 2018. She became involved with him for the last time in October 2017, breaking up with The Weeknd after 10 months as the duo rekindled their romance. Things hit the skids several months into 2018 and by May, Justin and Hailey became a couple again after a brief romance in 2016. The “Peaches” singer proposed two months later in July 2018, and the duo wed in a civil ceremony in September of that year.

Justin and Selena fans have bombarded Hailey with hate messages over the years, including “death threats,” which the “Wolves” singer said needed to stop in a March 24 Instagram Story post. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying,” the Rare Beauty founder wrote, adding, “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Hours later, Hailey responded with her own Instagram statement, in which she thanked Selena for “speaking out” amid the hate and noted that they have “been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this narrative” of a feud.

“The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together,” she wrote. “Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”