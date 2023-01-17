The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart Has Found a Lot of Love in the Public Eye: Complete Dating History

A hot commodity! The Chainsmokers member Drew Taggart has dated some lucky ladies throughout his time in the spotlight. Now, the “Roses” musician is making headlines for his romance with Selena Gomez.

Life & Style confirmed in January 2023 that the famed DJ and Wizards of Waverly Place alum had started dating. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, noting that the budding couple were keeping things “very casual and low-key.”

The source added that she and Drew are “having a lot of fun together” as their romance starts to heat up. “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him,” the insider added.

News of their relationship broke days after Drew and bandmate Alex Pall admitted to having threesomes with Chainsmokers fans in the past.

“It’s been a long time,” Alex joked while appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in January 2023. “It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart … so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios.”

He continued, “I think we were both like, ‘What the f–k just happened?’ Because they were never planned, you know what I mean? It’s weird. I’m not gonna lie.”

However, Drew chimed in and make it clear that while they’ve both hooked up with fans in the past, it was “no one wearing merch or anything.”

Aside from Selena, the “Closer” singer was also romantically linked to Chantel Jeffries for a year, from February 2020 to March 2021. News of their split broke one month later.

“They broke up a month ago,” The Chainsmokers’ rep told Us Weekly in April 2021. “It was an amicable breakup, and they remain friends.”

He then went on to date Apple founder Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs, for a brief period of time, starting in September 2022. After news of Selena and Drew’s fling went public, it was reported that Eve seemingly deactivated her Instagram account.

Scroll through the gallery to see Drew’s complete dating history.