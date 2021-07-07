Too hot! Selena Gomez put on a sexy display while flaunting her curves in La’Mariette swimwear. The “Wolves” singer modeled the line of bikinis to support her pal Theresa Marie Mingus’ line.

“So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors,” the “Lose You to Love Me” artist, 28, gushed via Instagram about her collaboration with the company. “What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I do.”

The line that Selena had a hand in creating features suits that are a vibrant purple color. Pink, orange and neon green serve as accent colors on the gorgeous fabric. The former Wizards of Waverly Place star can be seen posing beside a waterfall as she shows off her incredible figure in the swimwear.

This is not the first time the Spring Breakers actress collaborated with her pal, who previously worked as her personal assistant for four years.

In September 2020, Selena wowed fans in a blue, one-piece La’Mariette swimsuit while proudly showing off the scar from her 2017 kidney transplant.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up,” the “Bad Liar” singer recalled via Instagram. “Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through … and I’m proud of that.”

Selena also sent love to Theresa in 2019 when she launched a separate swimwear company called Krahs (pronounced Cross), which appears to have since been abandoned.

“I met Theresa [five] years ago. We worked together and became best friends,” the Monte Carlo actress wrote at the time. “She has taught me how to see life in a fun, carefree and uplifting way. She has shown me how to be a strong and fearless woman. She is beautiful, kind and smart. I saw how capable she was of achieving her dreams. I wanted nothing more than to see her pursue them and soar. And here you are making it happen, T. I love you and I am so proud of you.”

Keep scrolling to see Selena’s latest bikini photos!