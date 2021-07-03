Wow! Selena Gomez stunned fans when she shared a rare and sexy bikini selfie while flaunting her Rare Beauty line on Saturday, July 3.

The 28-year-old posed for a mirror selfie in a purple and pink string bikini while rocking her new blonde hair — which she debuted in April — in a photo posted to her Instagram Stories. She also tagged her cosmetics brand in the cute post.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

The “Love You Like a Love Song” singer has been pursuing her acting career and living life to the fullest over the past year, but an insider told Life & Style in October 2020 that Selena is “ready to find love again.” After being single for over three years — her last relationship was with Justin Bieber, whom she dated on-and-off from 2011 to 2018 — the admission is clearly a big step for the former Disney star.

“It has to be the right man. She refuses to settle for just anyone and now that she’s comfortable in her own skin, she would rather be alone than with the wrong person,” the source added, noting that the Texas native has “so many projects on the go” at the moment. “The good thing is, she’s learned the meaning of balance. If she’s feeling exhausted, instead of pushing herself to the limit, she’ll rest up.”

Selena previously opened up about “the concept of having a normal human relationship” as a public figure during an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1. “If I can be honest, it is just so cliché. Everyone dates everyone,” she explained in January 2020. “It always seems to be within a little bubble and it’s because it’s safe, right? You know, you’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through. You’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well and it’s, you know, interesting and fun.”

However, the Dead Don’t Die star also noted that “the problem with that is that you end up — whether you admit it or not — you’re having your relationship for people and not even for yourself.” She said, “There’s almost this point where it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re making it known that we’re together’ or whatever, whatever it is. It’s like, you just need to decide within our world if it’s for you or is it for show.”