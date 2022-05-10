Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Body ~With Love~ in a Bikini! Photos of Her Best Bathing Suit Moments

Hot momma! Hilary Duff has no problem showing off her toned bikini body, and fans are so here for it.

“I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me,” the former Disney Channel starlet told Women’s Health in her May 2022 cover story, in which she posed completely naked. “I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through. I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position.”

During the interview, Hilary recalled her “horrifying” eating disorder as a teenager. She explained, “Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny.'”

However, she’s come to peace with her career and life as a mom. Hilary shares daughters Banks and Mae with husband Matthew Koma and son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“Perhaps after having Banks,” she told the publication. “I didn’t even know if I was going to have the opportunity to have another child [after the divorce]. So, being a mom again, maybe. It was a whole mix of things — of being settled and realizing that I’m powerful and talented and smart. All mental things.”

The “With Love” songstress has spoken at length about body image over the years.

“Image is something we’re all very aware of because it’s constantly being talked about, which is a little bit disappointing, and then also helps you be very in tune with yourself — your behavior, your body, and your happiness,” Hilary explained to Byrdie in 2019. “All of those things that fold into the same package. I really feel like I have a healthy relationship with myself, where I know when I’m being ‘bad’ or I know when I’m being really ‘good’ health-wise, and both are necessary for me as part of my lifestyle and happiness, to have balance. I really try to treat my body well.”

One way she keeps balance? “We eat butter in this house, and olive oil, and sodium, and sugar,” Hilary told Women’s Health.

Scroll through our gallery to see the actress’ best bikini moments over the years.