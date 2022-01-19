Actress Hilary Duff’s Transformation From ‘Lizzie McGuire’ to ‘HIMYF’: Photos Then and Now

Ageless beauty! Hilary Duff has been in the spotlight for decades since rising to fame on Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire, which premiered in 2001, and she hasn’t slowed down since. Photos of her then and now show that she is just getting more gorgeous.

Hilary’s stunning appearance has made fans question whether or not she’s had plastic surgery. Although she hasn’t spoken directly about going under the knife, the How I Met Your Father actress revealed years ago to People that she’s had her smile altered. The Houston native got veneers after she chipped her two front teeth on a microphone during a performance.

Funny enough, the “So Yesterday” singer recounted losing a tooth the morning of her wedding to ex-husband Mike Comrie in 2010. Luckily, her wedding planner’s brother-in-law’s best friend was a dentist nearby in California and was able to fix Hilary’s smile before she walked down the aisle.

“I burst into tears. Then I started laughing at myself, and then I really burst into tears,” the Younger star told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “Thank God I didn’t swallow [my tooth]. Not good for a bride on her wedding day.”

Hilary and Mike share son Luca Cruz Comrie. She has since gotten remarried to husband Matthew Koma and they have two daughters together — Banks Violet and Mae James Bair.

Besides her mega-watt smile, the Cheaper By the Dozen star shut down speculation in 2014 that she had lip injections.

“Same lips I’ve always had … In this case, it’s just red lipstick and a fancy angle,” Hilary tweeted at the time after a photo she posted on social media sparked rumors.

That being said, the “What Dreams Are Made Of” singer takes amazing care of her skin and divulged her pricey beauty regimen during an interview with The New York Times in 2017. Her list of creams, oils and daily products she uses came to a grand total of over $1,200. Some of her favorite items include La Mer moisturizer, Tata Harper eye cream and a serum by 3Lab.

She also swears by her dermatologist, Dr. Harold Lancer, whom she regularly goes to for microdermabrasion.

In addition, the Cadet Kelly actress credits being young at heart for her youthful vibe.

“I’ve had to be mature my whole life since I’ve had a career since I was what, 10 or 11? But my personality is very young and I have a lot of energy,” she previously told Paste. “I think that sometimes I feel like the baby, and then other times, I’m like ‘Whoa, I’m too old to be here or too old to be doing this.’”

Keep scrolling to see transformation photos of Hilary then and now!