In an October 2023 episode of her “Vulnerable” podcast, Christy Carlson Romano opened up about undergoing plastic surgery for a breast augmentation as a teen.

The Even Stevens alum told fans that she struggled with her body image after seeing footage of herself from the 2002 Disney Channel movie Cadet Kelly.

“I had that very tight, rigid uniform on for Jennifer Stone,” Christy said, noting that she looked “completely flat-chested.”

Still, throughout the years her body image has improved. She even opened up about how she talked about the “concept of all bodies are great bodies” to her daughters. “I express to them, ‘Your body is perfect, and you are great,” she told People in 2021.

Keep scrolling to see her plastic surgery journey.