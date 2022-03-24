So Long Disney Days! Madison Pettis is Steamy in Any Bikini: Photos of Her Best Swimsuit Moments

Former Disney Channel star Madison Pettis is all grown up and stunning as ever. While many audiences remember her as the adorable little girl from The Game Plan, Madison has blossomed into the adult she is today and can rock a bikini any time, anywhere!

The Cory in the House alum frequently shares swimsuit photos of herself via Instagram, embracing her natural beauty.

“Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone,” Madison captioned a sultry carousel post in March 2022, wearing an itsy bity, teenie weenie yellow two-piece. The images revealed her fit abs and stunning complexion.

Madison has previously opened up about her skincare routine in an October 2018 interview with Composure magazine.

“I make sure not to go to sleep with makeup on. Taking it off properly at night is so important,” she explained, while also revealing she uses various exfoliants and face cleansers.

“My beauty secret is ‘less is more’ when it comes to skincare,” the He’s All That star added. ‘My skin is very sensitive, so I don’t like to experiment too much. I like to keep it simple with a few products that I know will work.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to her fans that Madison is an expert when it comes to beauty. Aside from working as an actress, she is also an ambassador for Rihanna’s company Savage X Fenty and promotes the brand’s lingerie on her Instagram from time to time. In August 2021, Madison explained why she wanted to work with the company.

“They just make all women and anyone who wants to wear clothes feel super sexy in their skin, and I just really wanted to be a part of it,” she told Teen Vogue at the time.

Though she exudes confidence whenever she dons either lingerie or a swimsuit, Madison noted that she sometimes isn’t seen as a grown woman due to her former image as a child actor.

“People always made jokes. It was like, ‘You’re my entire childhood,’” she added in her interview. “And then, slowly as I’ve gotten older and done more mature roles, been a little sexier, people are like, ‘Oh my God, you’re ruining my childhood.’ I’m like, you have to get with the progression. I’m the same as you now, right? Like, we were both 8, and now, we’re 23.”

Now that she has matured, the Barney & Friends alum is embracing her ingrained goddess side whenever she promotes Savage X Fenty, takes on a new film role or shares photos of herself on social media.

