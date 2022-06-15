Brendan McLoughlin has been stealing the hearts of country music lovers everywhere since he married country queen Miranda Lambert in January 2019 – especially when he goes shirtless and shows off his rock hard abs!

The “Kerosene” singer shocked her fans when she announced she had married Brendan in a secret wedding ceremony after meeting him during her performance on Good Morning America in November 2018. Shortly after their secret marriage, a shirtless Brendan and bikini-clad Miranda cozied up for a sunny day in Lake Tahoe in July of that year.

“Lake Tahoe,” the “Tin Man” singer captioned a series of photos shared via Instagram at the time. “A great show and a few really cool days off!” she continued, adding the hashtags “lake life” and “road family.”

The following summer, the former NYPD officer appeared in his wife’s music video for her hit song “Tequila Does.” Brendan and his washboard abs were seen being lathered in tanning oil, and he catches Miranda’s eye.

“When your cowgirl ropes you in for another video,” he wrote via Instagram in August 2021, alongside a photo of himself with his two shirtless brothers, before adding, “You call in your brothers for backup.”

To celebrate their third wedding anniversary, the Idyllwind founder and her Staten Island native husband headed to the tropics for some rest and relaxation. “

“Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine,” Miranda wrote alongside a series of photos from their getaway, adding the hashtag, “3 years.”

One of the photos showed a beefed up Brendan snuggling with his wife, who was rocking a navy blue bikini top with white stars and a “Dallas” trucker hat, while another showed him walking solo in the sand wearing sunglasses and a pair of pastel swim shorts.

Fans flooded the comments section of her post to wish the pair a happy anniversary and to swoon over Miranda’s hunky man.

“Glad u got a keeper and are enjoying life! Love your music!!!” one fan wrote. “Well dang why did you have to kiss him why not me,” another joked, adding a crying laughing emoji.

Keep scrolling for every time a shirtless Brendan McLoughlin has made us swoon!