Lainey Wilson and her boyfriend, Devlin “Duck’ Hodges,” were not shy about showing off their love on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards. The pair packed on the PDA in front of the cameras on Sunday, April 7.
So Sweet
The happy couple held hands as they sparkled in their stylish looks.
Smooching
Duck gave his leading lady a sweet kiss on the cheek on the red carpet, proving just how lovely their relationship is.
True Love
Lainey and Duck are totally in love. In fact, she previously gushed about their amazing connection.
“I am in love, I’m excited to share this side of my life,” the “Heart Like a Truck” singer previously told Audacy. “That’s weird for me that I’m able to write those kind of songs.”
Match Made in Heaven
After a quiet start to their relationship, it seems like the pair are no longer shy about flaunting their love!
“It was instant attraction, but Lainey wanted to keep it quiet to see if this was the real deal,” a insider told Life & Style in October 2023.
Foot-Popping Kiss
If there’s one thing we learned from romance movies, it’s that true love makes your foot pop!