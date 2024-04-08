Your account
lainey wilson cmt awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Lainey Wilson and Boyfriend Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges Show Rare PDA at CMT Music Awards [Photos]

Apr 7, 2024 8:12 pm·
By
Picture

Lainey Wilson and her boyfriend, Devlin “Duck’ Hodges,” were not shy about showing off their love on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards. The pair packed on the PDA in front of the cameras on Sunday, April 7.

