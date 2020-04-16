How adorable! Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 15, to share a video of her and her daughter, True Thompson, playing tag, and it’s pretty sweet.

“I got you!” the 35-year-old shouted as the 2-year-old ran in her direction. Clearly, this dynamic duo always has a blast together.

Despite the California lockdown, KoKo, True and Tristan Thompson seem to be making the best of their time quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, April 12, the former flames threw their daughter a birthday party. Though the gathering only consisted of a total of two other guests, including the parents themselves, True seemed to have really enjoyed herself.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian Instagram

Naturally, the Good American founder went all out for her little one. “So it’s Easter Sunday, so I’m going to do fun things that are engaging and different for her,” she revealed during an Instagram Live session on April 10. “We’ll dye Easter eggs on Sunday, we’ll do things that she’s not used to. I have balloons that I’m blowing up on Saturday myself.”

“The beautiful thing about children is they don’t know what’s going on,” the blonde beauty divulged. “Having all this time with [True] is so incredible.” Luckily, True’s birthday seemed to have turned out to be a success.

In addition to Khloé and Tristan, Kris Jenner did everything in her power to ensure her youngest granddaughter had a day to remember.

“Because she can’t be there, Kris has been frantic trying to make True’s birthday more incredible than ever,” a source exclusively dished to Life & Style prior to True’s birthday.

Of course, the momager, 64, used her power to her advantage. “Kris is calling in every favor she can,” the insider added at the time. “She’s ordered True everything from adorable princess dresses in multiple colors to colorful Doc Martens boots to match. Some toys, balloons, flowers and tasty desserts have been ordered and are on their way to Khloé’s house.”

Even though Khloé and True haven’t been able to spend time with Kris recently, they still stay in touch. “She’s been FaceTiming and zooming with True and Khloé daily,” the source continued. “Even Tristan sticks his head in to check in on how Kris and [her boyfriend], Corey Gamble, are holding up during the lockdown.”

What a loving fam!