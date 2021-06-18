Bachelorette host Kaitlyn Bristowe clapped back at plastic surgery speculation and rude comments saying she looks “different” on Thursday, June 17, since first appearing in Bachelor Nation.

Kaitlyn, 35, detailed everything she’s had done after a Twitter user asked what was “different” about her “look.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“Six years since I was on the show, brow lift, brow microblading, got my teeth bonded, some filler in my lips, aging, darker hair and I finally learned how to contour,” the season 17 host wrote. “Oh and I put on some weight.”

The reality star clarified details about her brow lift shortly after tweeting in a video on the social media platform. “I didn’t go under the knife,” she said. “No, I just got Botox to lift the brows.”

However, her candidness did not mean she wasn’t bothered by the insensitive speculation. “So sick of women commenting on my face,” the “Off the Vine” podcast host wrote in response to someone saying her “face is busted.”

The Spade and Sparrows founder is cohosting Bachelorette Katie Thurston’s season along with Tayshia Adams following Chris Harrison exiting the franchise. The last time Kaitlyn appeared on the franchise was when her season reaired as part of The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever during summer 2020. The Dew Edit creator shut down haters prematurely before the special even began.

“Please don’t rip me apart for [looking] different. I’ve aged [five] years, changed my teeth, have had Botox and dyed my hair blonde. Of [freaking] course I look different,” she starlet wrote on Instagram at the time.

These aren’t the only times Kaitlyn has spoken out about plastic surgery. “Everyone seems to think I always go under the knife for surgery, but I haven’t till now. Finally. I can share with you guys,” the Dancing With the Stars alum divulged on Instagram in April 2021. “I’m getting my ear lobes fixed. Wearing too many heavy earrings over the years can really pull the hole down so we’re gonna cut it and stitch it back up so I can rock some hooooooops. The process takes 15 [minutes].”

Speculation about the Canadian starlet’s appearance has been going on for years. In 2017, she took to Snapchat in tears to address the cyberbullying she had been receiving about her looks.

“I’m crying,” she wrote at the time. “Not because people tell me I’m not beautiful anymore, say I get too much Botox, and ask WTF happened to my face. I’m crying because the world we live in makes me not want to bring beautiful innocent children into it. And that kills me.”