In 2015, audiences were introduced to Kaitlyn Bristowe during Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor. At the time, it was impossible to predict just how successful the Canadian native would become! As of 2020, she’s one of the most famous members of Bachelor Nation — with the net worth to prove it. Kaitlyn is worth an estimated $3.5 million, according to multiple outlets. To learn more about how she makes her money, keep reading!

Kaitlyn was the season 11 Bachelorette:

Kaitlyn was responsible for perhaps one of the most riveting seasons of The Bachelorette ever! In the end, it was down to Shawn Booth and Nick Viall. Of course, because Kaitlyn specifically chose Nick, who was a contestant on season 10, to join her cast, fans thought it was a done deal.

However, it was Shawn who got the final rose. He and Kaitlyn were engaged for three years before calling it quits in 2018. She has since moved on with Jason Tartick.

Kaitlyn is competing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars:

Season 29 of the beloved ABC series aired on September 14, and already, Kaitlyn and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, are fan favorites. In fact, Lady Gaga herself even praised their skills and charisma.

“Is it weird that this made me cry … I love watching people happy and dancing!” the “Poker Face” artist tweeted after Kaitlyn and Artem nailed their Cha-Cha to Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love.”

Kaitlyn is an influencer:

With nearly 2 million followers on Instagram alone, Kaitlyn works with a number of brands on sponsored content.

Kaitlyn is a podcast host:

Kaitlyn hosts a weekly podcast called “Off the Vine.” The official description reads: “Get ready for lots of laughs, candid convo, taboo topics, unfiltered advice and wine … lots of wine!”

Kaitlyn is a singer:

In May 2020, she released her debut single “If I’m Being Honest.” During an interview with TV Insider, Kaitlyn opened up about her musical background. “I’ve been singing and dancing my whole life and when I moved to Nashville, I found myself surrounded by musicians and singers and songwriters,” she recalled.

”It was something that I always just had a passion for since I was little,” Kaitlyn continued. “I never really had plans of releasing anything or doing anything like I’m about to do, but as I got more confident with it and realized how much I enjoyed doing it, I thought, ‘Why not?'”

