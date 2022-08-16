First comes love! Former Bachelorette lead Kaitlyn Bristowe is “excited” to have babies with fiancé Jason Tartick, she exclusively tells Life & Style.

The season 29 Dancing With the Stars winner, 37, revealed that a psychic told her she was going to have two kids “soonish” during an October 2020 episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, which gave her the ultimate baby fever.

Courtesy of Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram (2)

“I would be so blessed. I have friends who have troubles getting pregnant or there’s just so many stories out there that so I’m like, I would feel so blessed and lucky if that was the case,” she continues. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I can’t wait for that next phase of life. The psychic — two psychics told me, ‘If you don’t want a kid anytime soon, you better be careful, ‘cuz there’s one waiting.’ So, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”

As for the timeline, Kaitlyn adds that she would be ready to have children with Jason, 33, “whenever.”

The iconic Bachelor Nation couple took their relationship to the next level after Jason proposed to Kaitlyn in May 2021, more than two years after they began dating. Unfortunately, the pair had to switch up their 2022 wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, much like Bachelor Nation’s JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.

However, the big day is almost underway, which means Jason and the former Bachelorette cohost can soon grow their family with little ones. “I mean, Jason’s more traditional than I am. He’s very much like, ‘Let’s get married and do it that way,’” the podcaster reveals. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t care.’ If you know me, I’m not a very traditional person.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

The “Trading Secrets” podcast told Life & Style in March that he’s ecstatic about married life and entering parenthood with the soon-to-be missus. “The second we get married, we want to start having kids. Step one is planning this wedding,” he said.

Although having children is one of the next steps in their relationship, Kaitlyn has been having a blast while gearing up for her big day. The Canadian native launched her second Amazon Handmade collection on Tuesday, August 16, which offers endless bachelorette and bridal party accessories for soon-to-be wives.

“I always like things that shine a light on small businesses. I think that’s incredible. And that’s what Amazon Handmade is doing. I know what it takes to start a small business, but I had the privilege of kind of starting with a platform,” she explains. “So, the fact that Amazon gives these small businesses that platform made it so fun to see everybody’s creativity and all these handmade items that are so unique and gorgeous and you can really custom them to make it personal for you,” the TV personality continues.

While the two are eager to have children of their own one day, they are already impeccable parents to their golden retrievers, Ramen and Pinot. So, fans can enjoy the endless content of their fur babies in the meantime.