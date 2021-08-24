Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick warned fans to “always be careful on crosswalks” after he was hit by a car while out walking with fiancé Kaitlyn Bristowe and their two dogs, Ramen and Pinot, on August 22.

The former Bachelorette contestant, 32, was “caught up in conversation” with the “Off the Vine” podcast host, 36, during an evening stroll and ended up a bit behind her and Ramen.

Courtesy Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

“Pinot and I are one crosswalk behind waiting for the light to change,” he explained via Instagram. “Pinot’s crying because he wants to see Ramen. … We get the go to walk and boom, [a] car comes flying in hot, sees us, hits the brakes.”

“I don’t know what angel was looking over us, I don’t know, like, who was watching our backs,” he said, adding the driver “blew through” the red light. “But my initial response was just to rip — and fortunately, I wasn’t texting or on the phone — to rip Pinot back with my left hand. Then, I literally just put my ass [and] hip-checked into the hood of this minivan.”

After making sure Pinot was unharmed, Jason admitted he “slammed the hood” of the car and “had some choice words with the “apologetic” driver.

“I’m so fortunate that I was just bruised,” he continued. “My right leg’s bruised and my right, like, butt is sore. But that’s it. [I’m] the luckiest in the world.”

Jason said he hoped his story could “impact” at least one person. He encouraged followers to “keep your head on a swivel” while walking across the street and “always file a police report” if in the same situation.

Needless to say, Kaitlyn was still flustered after the scary incident. “Still shook from this,” the Spade and Sparrows founder commented on his post. “So glad you guys are OK. I can’t even handle the sound I heard! Everyone be safe out there!”

Although the couple didn’t say where the accident took place, it appears Jason went to visit Kaitlyn in Minnesota while she and Tayshia Adams host season 18 of The Bachelorette starring Michelle Young. The leading lady has been on outings around Minneapolis, according to photos released by Reality Steve, while she looks for love.

On August 19, Jason shared a video of their dogs “reuniting” with Kaitlyn after a “12 hour car ride,” which is about the same distance from their home in Nashville to Minnesota.