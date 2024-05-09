The Bachelor’s Victoria Fuller broke her silence about her split from Greg Grippo in a lengthy statement.

“Not really sure where to start here but I haven’t felt up to talking about my breakup to put it bluntly,” Victoria, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 9. “Breakups are never easy and especially sharing it so publicly.”

While the Virginia Beach native “absolutely loves sharing her life” with her online following, she emphasized that some moments are meant to be “private.”

“We are all going through something, so just a reminder to be kind. Everyone handles breakups differently, I’m choosing to process mine in peace,” she continued. “Thank you to the people who have reached out and been supportive.”

Victoria concluded her statement by wishing her ex “nothing but the best,” and was excited to see where life took her.

After months of split speculation, Greg, 30, confirmed his breakup from Victoria last month while speaking to Jason Tartick on his “Trading Secrets” podcast.

“Being in a public relationship, if things aren’t working out, it sucks even more. It’s hard,” the Bachelorette alum explained during the April 22 episode. “I just want to respect her during this time and not go into detail on anything. Yeah, we definitely ended things. She’s amazing and I know she’ll continue to do amazing things.”

Courtesy of Victoria Fuller/Instagram

Greg called the situation “really sad” but declined to delve deeper into what caused the breakup. He did admit that public scrutiny played a big part in the split as they “grew really close” because of how “scrutinized” she was online. “Seeing someone go through that type of s–t, especially someone you’re in a romantic relationship with, it’s really tough,” he told Jason of his ex’s “good heart.”

Victoria and Greg first went public with their relationship on the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 reunion in November 2022, only weeks after fans watched Victoria get engaged to Johnny DePhillipo on the beaches of paradise. Their relationship came as a shock as it started off camera and fans were quick to accuse Victoria of cheating on her fiancé during their short-lived engagement.

After the reunion aired, Victoria slammed accusations that she cheated on Johnny with Greg. According to the influencer, Victoria and Johnny called off their engagement in late September 2022, and ​she started her romance with Greg right after.

“I’m so f–king tired. If I don’t want to be with somebody because it is a toxic environment, I shouldn’t have to be with that person because the world wants me to,” Victoria said of her relationship with Johnny. “At the end of the day, I broke up with him and I’m so sorry that he’s hurting. But like, I’m hurting too. I should be able to move on, and whether it’s f–king three days or a month, like, I should be able to do that.”