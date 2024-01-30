Jason Tartick hinted that he was having money issues while looking back at the beginning of his relationship with ex-fiancée, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“With the chaotic year of learning how to navigate the Wild West of reality TV and social media just behind me, the excitement of my new romance, and the gut punch of the unexpected loss of my job, I neglected to look at life’s balance sheet,” Jason, 35, wrote in an excerpt on his upcoming book, Talk Money to Me: The 8 Essential Financial Questions to Discuss With Your Partner, shared by People on Tuesday, January 30. “Prior to June 2019, before we moved in together, my ex and I never had a candid conversation about money. I never told her the important numbers that defined my financial health, and she didn’t tell me hers. Hell, I didn’t even ask.”

Jason – who previously worked in the banking industry and currently hosts the “Trading Secrets” business podcast – admitted he “made financial assumptions and avoided talking money” when things were first starting to get serious with Kaitlyn, 38.

“At move-in time, we didn’t have transparency on each other’s financial status, and we didn’t have a plan for our financial future together,” he wrote. “We were caught up in love and life, which is easy to do, especially when you’re going full steam ahead at 200 miles per hour!”

The former Bachelorette contestant went on to admit that he and Kaitlyn never discussed important financial information, including their credit scores, total incomes, annual spending habits, total debt, whether or not they wanted to have a joint account and their investments.

Jason then hinted that he was struggling financially when they decided to move in together. “Holy s–t, right? I’m 30 years old and for the first time in my adult life I’m unemployed, essentially homeless, moving into my new girlfriend’s house across the country — 2,389 miles away from my current residence to a city I know next to nothing about,” the New York native wrote. “And the cherry on top: I’m moving into the house that she rented with her ex and later purchased herself. All the while, we still haven’t had these basic conversations about money.”

“If I could go back in time, I would shake myself by the shoulders and yell, ‘Wake the hell up from the love clouds, Jason! These conversations are mandatory!”” he admitted.

Jason shared insight into his relationship with Kaitlyn five months after they called off their two-year engagement in August 2023 after four years together. The former couple revealed they called it quits via Instagram “after sharing the news with family and close friends first.”

“We are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement. We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate,” the duo said in a joint statement. “[Dogs Ramen and Pinot] will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together.”