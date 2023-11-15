Kaitlyn Bristowe ‘Put an Offer on a New House’ After Split

Kaitlyn Bristowe is facing a new chapter in life after she and ex-fiancé Jason Tartick announced they ended their engagement in August – and she isn’t done embracing change. In fact, the former Bachelorette may be surrounded by brand new scenery soon.

“I need everybody to send out really positive energy my way,” Kaitlyn, 38, told her online followers via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 15. “Today I put an offer in on a new house and I’m scared of the change – but I feel like this is really supposed to happen.”

Later in the video, the reality star shared that she “asked for a sign” when she “was walking through the house.”

“A ladybug landed on me, and the light flickered,” Kaitlyn explained. “So, I was like, ‘Take my money.’”

Kaitlyn currently lives in the Nashville home she shared with Jason, 35, before their split. A few weeks after giving fans their heartbreaking relationship update, the “Trading Secrets” podcast host moved out – but it wasn’t too far away.

Kaitlyn Bristowe/ Instagram

During an August 15 episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast, Kaitlyn revealed that Jason “lives down the street” from her in Nashville. The distance may have been short, but the Buffalo, New York, native admitted that the change “physically and mentally sucks.”

“A few weeks ago, my best buddy Hawk called me and asked what my plan was for the weekend and if he could help. I told him I was starting to move out and that I appreciated his offer, but I was ok. I’ll never forget his response, he said ‘Friendships would mean very little if they were only applied when it was convenient.’ He then booked his flight and was there the next day,” Jason explained in an August 23 Instagram video.

“I share this bc although I said I was ok, I wasn’t and not only did I want him there that day and I needed him there that day. This has been another reminder to me that it’s ok to show weakness, it’s ok to ask for help and that the support from family/friends is truly unbreakable when they know you really need to lean in.”

Now that Kaitlyn may soon be the next person to move out of the home, it seems like it won’t be too far away as she shares custody of dogs Pinot and Ramen with her ex. The Bachelor Nation fan-favorites even shared their coparenting plans with fans in their joint split statement.

“Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” they wrote via Instagram on August 6. “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”