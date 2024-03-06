Are Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens Feuding? Friendship Updates

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens may have been frenemies in High School Musical, but the former Disney stars built a strong friendship after starring in the franchise. However, fans started to notice that the women stopped interacting in 2022 and Ashley was missing from Vanessa’s wedding festivities with husband Cole Tucker the following year. Now, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress is addressing the feud rumors with her former bestie.

Are Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens Feuding?

After they turned their tassels and graduated from East High School, Ashley and Vanessa remained close. In 2017, the ladies covered Elle King’s hit Ex’s and Oh’s and took the internet by storm.

“The holidays are over and the NEW YEAR is here! Been reading all of your comments … happy to have my BFF Vanessa Hudgens on Music Sessions! Here is our version ‘Ex’s & Oh’s’. Who should I collab with next?” Ashley wrote in the description of the YouTube video.

In 2021, one year after Vanessa’s split from ex-boyfriend Austin Butler, Ashley gushed over Vanessa’s bond with her daughter, Jupiter Iris French.

“She loved Vanessa, I think she just knew how much Vanessa means to me,” Ashley told Bustle in August 2021. “They were so cute together, and Vanessa just kept tearing up the entire time because it was so wild … because this year, you just don’t see friends, and I saw Vanessa maybe once or twice that year, which is very rare for us.”

The Phineas and Ferb star and Spring Breakers actress came together in June 2022 to celebrate Sarah Hyland’s bachelorette celebration before she tied the knot with Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams.

“So much fun yesterday celebrating my girl @sarahhyland Now let’s get you married!!” Ashley captioned her Instagram post at the time.

Although they seemed to be in high spirits in the photos captured from the event, that was the last time that fans saw Ashley and Vanessa together.

Once it came time for Vanessa to say “I Do” in December 2023, High School Musical alums Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel gathered for the event. However, Ashley was not in attendance.

Ashley Tisdale Addressed Her Alleged Feud With Vanessa Hudgens

The Grease live-action star has yet to address the status of her friendship with Ashley. However, the Picture This actress was put in the hot seat during a March 2024 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after she was asked about her former BFF.

“We got this a lot. Basically, people want to know what’s going on with you and Vanessa. Do you guys hang out?” the Bravo patriarch asked Ashley.

She replied, “I haven’t seen her in a long time. I think, obviously, she’s working. I’m working. I have a daughter. So, she has a full-time job.”