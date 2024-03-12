Vanessa Hudgens Baby Bump Photos During Child No. 1 Pregnancy

Inside Vanessa Hudgens’ Darling Baby Bump Photos Amid Pregnancy With Husband Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens is entering yet another new chapter in her life after tying the knot with husband Cole Tucker in December 2023. Three months after becoming a Mrs., the High School Musical actress revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 1 when she arrived on the Oscars red carpet.
Vanessa, who cohosted the preparty, cradled her growing baby bump as she wore a long-sleeved and form-fitting Vera Wang couture dress. As for the Vanity Fair afterparty, the “Say OK” singer changed into a flowy see-through gown that exposed her underwear and naked belly.
1 of 5
2 of 5
3 of 5
4 of 5
5 of 5