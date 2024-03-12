Vanessa Hudgens Baby Bump Photos During Child No. 1 Pregnancy

Vanessa Hudgens is entering yet another new chapter in her life after tying the knot with husband Cole Tucker in December 2023. Three months after becoming a Mrs., the High School Musical actress revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 1 when she arrived on the Oscars red carpet.

Vanessa, who ​cohosted the preparty, cradled her growing baby bump as she wore a long-sleeved and form-fitting Vera Wang couture dress. As for the Vanity Fair afterparty, the “Say OK” singer changed into a flowy see-through gown that exposed her underwear and naked belly.