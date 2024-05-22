The Voice season 25 finale festivities have concluded! On Tuesday, May 21, around 11 p.m. ET, fans found out the winner of this season’s competition. But before that happened, the final five contestants — team Reba McEntire’s Josh Sanders and Asher HaVon, team Dan + Shay’s Karen Waldrup and team John Legend’s Nathan Chester and Bryan Olesen — performed one last time.

The finale also had a star-studded lineup of special guests, including Kate Hudson, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, The Black Keys, Thomas Rhett, Muni Long and season 23 winner Gina Miles. Former coaches Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani also made special appearances to celebrate 25 great seasons of the NBC singing competition.

Thomas Rhett, Returning Coaches and Karen Waldrup

The night began with a performance from Thomas, 34, who sang “Beautiful as You” off his upcoming album of the same name. Adam, 45, Blake, 47, Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus also took to the stage for what appeared to be a prerecorded outdoor concert, where they sang a Aerosmith’s “Dream On.”

Fans then got a glimpse at one more rehearsal between Dan, 36, Shay, 32, and Karen, 37, before the three of them took to the stage with “You Look Good” by Lady A. The contestant and her coaches delivered a jazzy rendition that had the other coaches on their feet.

A Dance Battle, Muni Long, Shakira and Bryan Olesen

After a hilarious dance battle segment between Chance the Rapper and John, 45, special guest Muni, 35, took to the stage with her TikTok-viral hit “Made For Me.” Another prerecorded concert segment featured Shakira and Blake singing “Come Together” by The Beatles.

Next, Bryan, 50, and John rehearsed one last time to perform “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone. Another standing ovation from the coaches!

The Black Keys and Josh Sanders

Grammy-winning rock duo The Black Keys came up next with their new single, “Beautiful People (Stay High).” After that, it was time for Reba, 69, and Josh, 36, to get back in the rehearsal room and perform their cover of Randy Houser’s “Back to God.” The country singers poured their hearts out in a faithful rendition that earned another standing ovation.

Lainey Wilson’s Big Surprise, Kate Hudson and Asher HaVon

Lainey, 32, took to the stage next with a performance of her song “Hang Tight Honey,” featuring some impressive pyrotechnics and her signature cowgirl fashion sense. Reba told her she did a “wonderful job” and said she was “blowing it up” in her career. The Queen of Country even surprised her by inviting her to be an official member of the Grand Ole Opry!

Kate, 45, was up next to perform her song “Glorious” off her debut studio album of the same name. The album was released on May 17.

Asher, 32, rehearsed one last time with Reba to perform “On My Own” by Patti LaBelle. The pair put on their most elegant black evening attire to sing the R&B classic as the other coaches danced at their chairs.

Before the break, fans got a look back at Blake, Adam, Gwen, 54, and Alicia, 43, performing “Waterfalls” by TLC in season 12.

Gina Miles, ‘The Voice’ Board Game and Nathan Chester

After being introduced by coach Niall, 30, via video call, The Voice season 23 winner Gina, 20, took to the stage next with a cover of Chris Isaak‘s “Wicked Game.”

Reba, Dan and Shay then did a segment with an “official” The Voice board game, complete with blocks, a trap door and actual money trading. TBH, we want it to be real.

Nathan, 27, then rehearsed with John to sing “When a Man Loves a Woman” by Michael Bolton. Their red heart-themed performance was enough to send hearts in the audience racing.

Fans of Kelly, 42, were in for a treat as they saw a look back at her and Ariana Grande’s season 21 performance of “Respect.”

Jelly Roll, 25 Seasons Celebration and the Results

Jelly Roll, 39, took to the stage next with a raspy performance of his single “I Am Not OK.” The audience wasn’t OK after hearing it, either.

NBC couldn’t end the night without celebrating 25 seasons of The Voice! Several clips from past seasons were shared, as well as interviews with Adam, CeeLo, John and more as they talked about the emotions they’ve experienced on the show and how impactful it’s been.

And finally, it was time to get down to business with the voting results. In fifth place … Karen Waldrup. In fourth place … Nathan Chester.

In third place … Bryan Olesen. In second place … Josh Sanders.

And the winner of The Voice season 25 is … ASHER HAVON!