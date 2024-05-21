Country star Lainey Wilson is bellying up to the Nashville nightlife scene with her very own bar — but sources exclusively tell Life & Style she’s taking a risky gamble because Music City is already overflowing with hitmakers’ honky-tonks.

The “Watermelon Moonshine” singer, 32, has distilled plans for a summer opening for Bell Bottoms Up, which takes its name from her signature flared pants. The gin joint is filling the 27,000 square-foot space vacated by Florida Georgia Line’s shuttered FGL House.

But sources say Lainey is dipping her toes into a flooded market, which already contains watering holes from a slew of superstars — including Garth Brooks, Alan Jason, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen.

“Now in country music having your own nightclub is practically a rite of passage,” an insider explains. “Fans want to visit each and every one of these places when they are in Nashville. So they walk in, take a look around, take a selfie and then head out the door without spending a dime.”

The source adds, “That’s a bad business model — and a lot of these celebrity haunts will go belly-up in the next few years!”