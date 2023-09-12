Taylor Swift is one of music’s biggest names and after one of the biggest tours of the year, fans are curious if she will be attending the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Is Taylor Swift Going to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards?

Nominated for over 11 “moon person” awards, the “Shake it Off” artist made her red carpet appearance just moments before the show was set to begin.

What Video Music Awards Was Taylor Swift Nominated For This Year?

In addition to being nominated for artist of the year, the Country singer is up for seven awards for her megahit “Anti-Hero” — video of the year, song of the year, best pop, best direction, best cinematography, best visual effects and best editing.

How Many Video Music Awards Has Taylor Swift Won in the Past?

The Pennsylvania-born artist is the proud owner of 14 VMAs, trailing Madonna who currently holds 20 awards and Beyoncé with 16.

Fans will remember when Taylor won her first VMA in 2009 for best video for her single “You Belong With Me” and was famously interrupted by Kanye West.

“I’m really happy for you – I’mma let you finish,” the “Heartless” rapper said onstage. “But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!”

The pair seemingly reconciled by the 2015 VMAs as Taylor presented Kanye with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

When Was the Last Time Taylor Swift Went to the VMAs?

The “I Knew You Were Trouble” artist made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Video Music Awards and stunned in a silver, sheer dress. ​​The “Shake It Off” singer also made sure to incorporate her signature red lipstick into the look. The songstress hit the red carpet solo, arriving without her then-fiancé Joe Alwyn.

Her short production, All Too Well: The Short Film was nominated in some of the biggest categories of the night, including video of the year, best long-form video, best cinematography, best direction and best editing.

In addition to starring in the short film alongside Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, Taylor also directed and coproduced the music video.