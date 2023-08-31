Seemed like old times! On August 19, Taylor Swift took a break from her Eras Tour to attend her producer Jack Antonoff’s wedding to Margaret Qualley in Long Beach Island, N.J. Throughout the party, the 33-year-old was joined at the hip with former ride-or-die pal Cara Delevingne. And the model isn’t the only former BFF the “Bad Blood” singer — who split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn this spring — has reconnected with lately. Everyone from Emma Stone to Selena Gomez has shown up to rock out on tour dates.

“Taylor has been making a big point of spending more time with old friends now that she’s single again,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She feels in hindsight she may have been a little antisocial during her time with Joe.”

Perhaps the most surprising Girl Squad member to make a return is Karlie Kloss, who dropped by one of Eras’ L.A. stops. Swifties were quick to note she didn’t get the VIP treatment, theorizing that the two hadn’t mended their mysterious rift — yet. “It meant a lot when Karlie showed up,” says the insider. “They have been talking since.”

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Others have been less willing to return to the selfies-and-sleepovers of the peak Girl Squad era. “A few of Taylor’s friends feel she was flaky and ditched them to be with a man,” reveals the insider, adding that some have simply moved on with relationships of their own. “It’s been a real learning experience for Taylor — and a humbling one at that!