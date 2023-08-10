Swifties were left baffled after Taylor Swift’s former bestie, Karlie Kloss, was spotted in the stands during the “Bad Blood” artist’s last night of her Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles, despite rumors of a falling out between the two. But an insider exclusively tells Life & Style that the ladies are now “on good terms.”

“Taylor and Karlie never confirmed or denied they weren’t friends anymore so to see Karlie at her concert was a beautiful gift that everyone was happy to witness,” the source says just hours after the supermodel, 31, was seen at SoFi stadium on Wednesday, August 9. “The last time they were seen together was in 2018 so clearly something must have happened. And Taylor didn’t go to her wedding either, she was on tour in Australia at the time. Apparently it wasn’t a major falling out, they were just on a ‘friends break.’”

The source close to Taylor, 33, added, “We might never know the real reason, but whatever their differences were, that’s all water under the bridge now.”

Swifties were quick to take note of Karlie’s seats, which were in the upper bowl as opposed to the VIP tent where many other celebs have been spotted. However, the insider revealed that “Taylor was very happy to see Karlie at the show.”

Courtesy of Karlie Kloss/Instagram

“As far as I know, they chatted afterwards and made plans to see each other in the future,” they continued. “Bottom line, they’re on good terms again and the Swifties are loving it.”

Rumors began swirling that the longtime pals may have had a falling out after Karlie’s name did not appear on Taylor’s T-shirt worn in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video in August 2017. Other members of the singer’s squad were listed, such as Blake Lively, Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” the Project Runway judge told the New York Times in March 2018 about the rumors.

Karlie’s relationship with Scooter Braun, her longtime manager, also pointed to major drama in their friendship, as she failed to defend Taylor following the sale of her masters. There were also reports that Taylor was upset that Karlie had leaked personal information to Scooter, 42.

While neither Karlie nor Taylor have spoken out since the former Victoria’s Secret model showed her face at SoFi, Swifties are convinced that Taylor was sending a pointed message about their relationship as she performed “Maroon” – a song rumored to be about Karlie – as one of her two surprise songs during her show on Karlie’s birthday, August 3.