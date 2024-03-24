Where’s Taylor!? Travis Kelce paid a visit to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, without his famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on March 22. The NFL star visited a local pizza shop and appeared in a photo on their official Instagram page.

“When NFL star and Heights legend @killatrav swings by Geraci’s Slice Shop, you know it’s going to be a touchdown-worthy slice!” the establishment captioned a picture of Travis, 34. “Next time bring Taylor!”

A social media user also noted on X that their granddaughters spotted Travis at Valley View Yours Truly that same day. “Said you couldn’t be nicer @tkelce,” the post, which has since been deleted, read.

The professional athlete’s return to Ohio came following his private getaway with Taylor, 34, earlier this month. A photo of the lovebirds in an apparent tropical location surfaced online on March 18 and it was later reported that they had jetted to the Bahamas for some rest and relaxation.

Prior to the vacation, the A-list couple attended an exclusive Oscars afterparty together on March 10. Before that, they were in Singapore for Taylor’s Eras tour, which wrapped its most recent run of shows on March 9. Now, the pop star is on hiatus from touring until May 9 and Travis is in his football offseason, which will allow them to spend quite a bit of time together.

As Life & Style exclusively reported on March 20, the pair is “testing the waters” of living together during this downtime. “It seems to be going very smoothly,” an insider confirmed. “He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour. They’re nesting and loving it.”

Despite his high-profile relationship, Travis has always been loyal to his hometown. Before he joined Taylor in Singapore at the beginning of the month, he attended a Cleveland Cavaliers game with his brother, Jason Kelce, on March 5. The football stars were honored with bobbleheads at the event, which took place just one day after Jason, 36, announced his retirement from the NFL.

While Taylor has yet to be spotted in Cleveland with her man, she spent quite a bit of time in Kansas City amid the 2023-2024 NFL season. Not only did the singer show up for several of Travis’ games at Arrowhead Stadium, but the two were also spotted on date nights in the city. She also attended a local holiday party with Travis and several of his Chiefs teammates in December 2023.