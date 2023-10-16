Madonna kicked off her Celebration Tour in London on October 14, and it was a family affair! The icon blew fans away with her performance after previously having to postpone the tour due to a health battle – and even brought out daughters Lourdes Leon and Estere.

However, Madonna’s youngest daughter stole the show when she vogued to her mother’s chart-topping hit song. As Estere lit up the stage, the Grammy winner and Lourdes held up score sheets that read “10.”

Fans have been going crazy over the celebrity child’s epic dance moves and you will be too. Keep scrolling to see photos of Estere performing with her mom.