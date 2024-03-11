Sydney Sweeney Wears Angelina Jolie's 2004 Oscars Dress [Photos]

Sydney Sweeney Wears Angelina Jolie’s 2004 Oscars Dress to Vanity Fair Party: ‘Piece of History’
Sydney Sweeney brought early 2000s elegance to the 2024 Vanity Fair afterparty following the Academy Awards. The Anyone but You star stepped out on the party’s post-Oscars red carpet wearing a dress last worn by Angelina Jolie during the 2004 ceremony.
“On its 20th anniversary I couldn’t ask for a better revival,” fashion designer Marc Bouwer wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 11.
Sydney’s stylist Molly Dickson thanked Marc and fashion executive Paul Margolin for “letting [them] into [their] archives for this special moment.”
