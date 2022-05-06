Out of the Woods? Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced ‘1989’ is Her Next Re-Recording: Everything to Know

Are we out of the woods yet? Taylor Swift fans are making a convincing case that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be the songstress’ next re-released album.

Speculation of her next record came just after Red (Taylor’s Version) dropped in November 2021. And in typical Taylor fashion, she’s been dropping major hints for the Swifties to decode. However, rumors started ramping up in May 2022 after the “Shake It Off” singer teamed up with author Jenny Han to release the new version of “This Love” for in her The Summer I Turned Pretty Prime Video series.

“Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!! I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events,” the blonde beauty captioned her Instagram post alongside the show’s trailer. Once the track was released, Taylor shared another picture, writing, “‘This Love’ (My version!) is out & I’m currently reliving the 1989 tour in my head and spiraling, it’s fine.”

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to share that, along with the “This Love” song release, Taylor had added 1989-themed merch to the store on her official website. It’s important to note that Speak Now merch was also added, which fueled speculation that the singer is gearing up to drop both re-recordings at the same time. However, there are more clues pointing toward 1989 thus far.

The record — which was named after Taylor’s birth year — was initially released in October 2014, and marked the musician’s first foray into pop music.

“With 1989, I was really putting my neck on the line, because I was the one saying I need to change directions musically,” she explained to TIME a month after the album’s release. “I didn’t want people to know the emotional DNA of this album. I didn’t want them to see a smiling picture on the cover and think this was a happy album, or see a sad-looking facial expression and think, ‘Oh, this is another breakup record.’ When I wanted to call the album 1989, people on the team questioned that. Every single element of this album has been called into question, and I’ve had to say ‘No, this is how we’re doing it.’ And the fact that we came out and did the kind of numbers we did in the first week — you have no idea how relieved I was, because it was all on me if this didn’t work.”

Thankfully, it was a massive success, and fans are looking forward to reliving the magic! Scroll through the gallery for everything we know about Taylor’s 1989 re-release so far.