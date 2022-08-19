Calling it quits. Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi “are not dating” anymore and have ended their summer romance, a source tells Life & Style exclusively.

“They were never official but have gotten close earlier this summer and enjoyed spending time together,” the insider says, adding, “Olivia’s having fun being single!”

As for how Jacob, 25, is handling the breakup, the Euphoria actor is “in full force work mode” and “really focused on his career,” the source reveals about his mindset.

“He’s not looking to jump into anything serious at the moment,” the insider continues.

Reps for Olivia, 22, and Jacob did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment.

Life & Style previously confirmed the two were an item in May, with Us Weekly being first to report the news of their romance.

Their romance was confirmed after Olivia was seen only wearing socks and an oversized Supreme hoodie as she carried three bags to her car after seemingly spending the night at his house in photos obtained by Life & Style.

However, this was far from their first public outing together. The former couple were previously photographed together in Los Angeles in December 2021, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

While their romance had yet to be confirmed, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that the two were “enjoying hanging out together.”

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

With two having “been on some dates,” the couple were just “keeping it casual” by then. Fast-forward to May 2022, and the two were spotted again.

For that outing, the two decided to walk their dogs together in a Los Angeles area park. In addition to their stroll, the two were seen relaxing on the grass together, smiling.

Before their romance began, he and Kaia Gerber split after nearly a year together, while Olivia split from ex Jackson Guthy in August 2021, ending their relationship after more than a year together.

“Their schedules conflicted, they weren’t spending much time together,” a source shared to In Touch about his split from Kaia. “It seemed like they were going backward instead of forward and that’s why it wasn’t working.”