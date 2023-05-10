Figuring things out? Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli seemingly ended their romance after a summer fling, but it seems their relationship is only heating up again after exchanging some major PDA. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Olivia and Jacob’s current relationship status.

When Did Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Start Dating?

The Euphoria heartthrob and social media star first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 after being spotted grabbing coffee together in Los Angeles.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that neither party was “rushing into anything serious” as both had just “got out of relationships recently.”

Their relationship was confirmed in May 2022 after the beauty influencer was seen only wearing socks and an oversized Supreme hoodie as she carried three bags to her car after seemingly spending the night at his house in photos obtained by Life & Style. Us Weekly was the first to report news of the romance.

Why Did Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Break Up?

The relationship took a halt only three months later after an insider exclusively told Life & Style that the A-List couple was “not dating” anymore.

“They were never official but have gotten close earlier this summer and enjoyed spending time together,” the insider said in August 2022, adding, “Olivia’s having fun being single!”

Shutterstock (2)

As for the Kissing Booth actor, the source revealed he was in “full force work mode” following the split and “really focused on his career.”

“He’s not looking to jump into anything serious at the moment,” the insider continued.

Are Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Back Together?

Nearly a year after their split, Olivia and Jacob were spotted at a car dealership in Los Angeles on May 8, 2023. In the photos obtained by Just Jared, the former flames were both dressed casually in jeans, as Jacob was seen with his arms around the Dancing With the Stars alum. In another snap, the Deep Water actor had his arm casually around Olivia’s chest as they waited for their vehicle.