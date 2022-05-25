Say it ain’t so! Euphoria costars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike shocked fans with rumors of a romantic relationship, but did they break up?

After recent photos of the musician partying at Los Angeles hot spot Delilah surfaced showing the “3 Nights” artist mingling with other women, Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi reported the pair had been split for some time.

Fans of the series were quick to air their opinions on social media over the couple’s rumored split. “If Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer break up and one of them is gone from Euphoria over it, I will be super pissed. We need at least one more season with both of you,” one user tweeted. Another wrote, “One more thing about this Dominic and Hunter drama and I’m gonna throw hands.”

The HBO costars first sparked relationship rumors in January 2022, when Hunter and Dominic — who play Jules and Elliot, respectively, on the series — were spotted holding hands on a night out in West Hollywood.

The pair seemingly confirmed their relationship a month later when Dominic shared a photo via his Instagram Story kissing the actress at a dinner table.

The musician joined Euphoria for its sophomore season and he proved to cause drama for Hunter’s character and her girlfriend, Rue, played by Zendaya.

In the series, Elliot and Rue develop a friendship, one that leads them to do drugs together. Rue, Jules and Elliot all eventually form a bond, with Rue and Elliot keeping their drug use a secret. However, things take a turn when Jules and Elliot start hooking up behind Rue’s back.

Ahead of the season 2 premiere, Hunter initially was skeptical about Dominic’s character and the love triangle he would initiate between Jules and Rue.

“We saw more of what it brought into the story and the script, it became a more interesting and exciting prospect, and once Dom came on board, he made it a lot of fun,” Hunter told Variety in January 2022.

The “Elliot’s Song” singer joked to the outlet, “I can’t wait to see where people go with that and for all the hate messages I’ll get on my Instagram … and going into hiding. I can’t wait.”

The end of the season saw Rue and Elliot decide to stay friends, with his romantic relationship with Jules still up in the air for the forthcoming season — seemingly parallel to real life.

The pair have been relatively quiet regarding their relationship status since their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March 2022. Still staying busy, Dominic is in preparation for tour dates in June while Hunter has been modeling for Prada.

Life & Style has reached out to Hunter and Dominic’s reps for comment and they did not immediately respond.