Hunter Schafer addressed past dating rumors with singer Rosalía and confirmed that they indeed used to be an item.

“It’s been so much speculation for so long. Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s f–king business!’” the Euphoria star, 25, told GQ for their Creativity Issue on Tuesday, April 2. “It’s something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels that way too.”

Hunter revealed that she and the “LA FAMA” singer dated for five months between fall and winter 2019. While their romance was short lived the model had nothing but positive things to say about her ex, whom seemingly gave her permission to confirm their past romance.

“I have really beautiful friendships with people that I was once romantically involved with,” Hunter revealed to the outlet, noting that Rosalía, 31, is “family no matter what.”

After they called it quits, Hunter went on to date Euphoria costar Dominic Fike, whom she met while filming season 2 in 2021. Hunter, who portrays Jules, and Dominic, 28, who plays Elliot, were spotted holding hands during a night out in West Hollywood in January 2022. The pair seemingly confirmed their relationship the following month when Dominic shared a steamy photo of them kissing via Instagram Stories.

The stars of the hit HBO show broke up in April 2023, but much like Rosalía, Dominic brings a smile to Hunter’s face.

“I had had so many ​s—ty experiences with men before — not from dating them, but just in I think I had built up a wall that was way too thick around them,” Hunter explained to the publication as Dominic was the first and only male she’s dated. “And then I fell in love.”

Dominic Fike/Instagram

The musician confirmed his split from Hunter in June 2023.

“I could make music around [Hunter], which was crazy. I was looking through songs the other day and found one that I made with her,” he told ​the Los Angeles Times at the time. “I was like, ‘Man, that was so cool.’ But the fact of me saying that — of being uncomfortable being alone — that’s a bad thing. So, I decided to just be alone for a while.”

Rosalía, on the other hand, went through a breakup around the same time. The Grammy-winning artist ended her engagement to ex-fiancé Rauw Alejandro in July 2023 after almost two years together. Rosalía was spotted with actor Jeremy Allen White that October and maintained a lowkey romance.

“They started hanging out a couple of months ago, and it developed from there,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in December 2023. “It’s casual, but they get along really well and have great chemistry.”

Rosalía and the Bear star, 33, who split from estranged wife Addison Timlin in May, were last spotted together in March.