Are Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia Dating? Relationship Clues

Jeremy Allen White has been on the prowl since his split from estranged wife Addison Timlin in May 2023. The Bear actor was photographed packing on PDA with model Ashley Moore in August and “they clicked immediately.” However, they seemingly ended things after Jeremy started spending time with Spanish singer Rosalía. The two have been spotted on a few dates, leaving curious fans to believe they may be dating.

Are Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia Dating?

Celebrity gossip account @Deuxmoi reported that Jeremy and Rosalía attended a screening of the 1998 film Wild Things in Los Angeles before going on a dinner date. The couple remained silent amid the speculation; however, they fueled dating rumors while attending a farmer’s market on October 29. TMZ obtained photos of Jeremy and the “La Fama” artist roaming the Los Angeles-based event as Jeremy was seen holding multiple bouquets of flowers and she was carrying one floral arrangement.

Rosalía wore a cozy ensemble of loose white cotton shorts, an oversized blue zip-up jacket and black boots with tall white socks. The Shameless actor, for his part, wore a white T-shirt and buttoned green cardigan with black jeans. He completed the incognito look with a beige baseball cap and white sneakers.

Neither Jeremy nor Rosalía have publicly addressed the dating rumors.

Who Has Rosalia Dated?

Before sparking dating rumors with Jeremy, Rosalía was previously engaged to Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro.

Getty

The former couple went public with their relationship in September 2021, months after eagle-eyed fans noticed they were posting photos online in the same house. Nearly two years into their romance, the musicians collaborated on the song “Beso.” The pair shocked fans when they announced their engagement during the music video, which premiered in March.

Their engagement was short-lived after news broke that they split four months later, and cheating accusations swirled. “I love, respect and admire Raúl very much,” Rosalía wrote via Instagram Stories July 27. “Not paying attention to the theatrics, we know what we have experienced. This moment is not easy so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting.”

Rauw broke his silence the day prior via Instagram Stories, writing, “Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case, it was not due to third parties or infidelity.”

Who Has Jeremy Allen White Dated?

Jeremy and estranged wife Addison tied the knot in 2019 after six years of dating. One year before their nuptials, the pair welcomed their first child, daughter, Ezer Billie White. Their youngest daughter Dolores joined the family in December 2020.

Although their marriage was seemingly strong, Addison filed for divorce from Jeremy in May 2023. A source exclusively told Life & Style that Addison saw “red flags” in Jeremy when he drank, so she ordered him to go to AA in order to reach a custody agreement over their daughters.

Getty

“Addison’s not getting into details, but she’s seen some red flags when Jeremy has a few too many, and she doesn’t want him drinking or drunk around the children,” the source told Life & Style on October 19, noting, “She’s just being a cautious mom.”

After their split, Jeremy got cozy with Ashley after their PDA-filled dinner date on August 5.

Later that month, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that “she makes him very happy.”

“He is trying to balance being a single father, staying friends with his ex, and having a new romance,” the source revealed at the time. “His friends say he’s not trying to get serious, but Jeremy adores how kind, funny and free-spirited Ashley is.”

Neither Jeremy nor Ashley publicly addressed the status of their relationship.