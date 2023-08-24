Jeremy Allen White is keeping things at a steady simmer with model Ashley Moore. “They clicked immediately,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style of the Bear star, 32, and Ashley, 30, who sparked headlines with their August 5 make out session on an L.A. street in broad daylight. “She makes him very happy.”

A week post spit-swap, though, Jeremy was back in dad mode with estranged wife Addison Timlin, 32 — who filed for divorce in May — and daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, at a kids’ soccer game. “He is trying to balance being a single father, staying friends with his ex, and having a new romance,” shares the insider. “His friends say he’s not trying to get serious, but Jeremy adores how kind, funny and free-spirited Ashley is.”

Jeremy and the model first sparked romance rumors on August 5 after they were photographed passionately kissing in Los Angeles and grabbing a bite to eat for dinner.

Three days after their PDA-filled night out, a source told Us Weekly that their chemistry was “off the charts” but they aren’t “putting any labels on their relationship.”

“They’re hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten,” the insider revealed.

Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock

Jeremy and Ashley’s romance began three months after Addison filed for divorce from the Shameless actor.

Addison submitted the paperwork to Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, citing “dissolution with minor child.”

The on-camera chef and Addison met in 2008 while filming Afterschool but didn’t confirm a romantic relationship until five years later. In between their daughters’ 2018 and 2020 births, the duo tied the knot.

Jeremy recalled the moment his ex told him she was pregnant with their oldest daughter as he was lounging in the backyard of their recently purchased Los Angeles home.

“There was this really old tree sitting in the corner, with a hummingbird nest in it,” he said in an August 2022 interview. “The tree was dead, but the nest looked like it had been there for a long time. As my wife was telling me we were pregnant, my eyes were just on this hummingbird darting around the whole time. So, I got a little hummingbird for Ezer, our oldest daughter.”