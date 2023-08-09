Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moore sparked romance rumors when they were spotted packing on the PDA in August. After photos of their passionate kissing circulated online, fans couldn’t help but wonder if The Bear actor and model are dating.

Why Do Fans Think Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moore Dating?

The pair sparked dating rumors when they were spotted kissing during a stroll outside in Los Angeles, California, on August 5. They were photographed kissing as Jeremy wrapped his arms around Ashley’s hips and she caressed his face with her hands. In addition to the make out session, the pair grabbed a bite to eat during the date.

Are Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moore Dating?

While Jeremy and Ashley clearly have chemistry, it seems that they aren’t in any rush to define their relationship.

“Jeremy and Ashley aren’t putting any labels on their relationship, but they’re hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten,” an insider told Us Weekly on August 8. The source added that their chemistry is “off the charts.”

Who Is Jeremy Allen White’s Rumored Girlfriend, Ashley Moore?

Ashley is a model and actress. She starred as Riley on the 2021 series I Know What You Did Last Summer, while she also appeared in the 2016 film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

Additionally, the California native appeared in the music videos for Drake and Majid Jordan’s collaboration “Hold on, We’re Going Home” in 2013 and Kygo and Chelsea Cutler’s song “Not OK” in 2019.

When Did Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Split?

The Shameless actor is seemingly moving on from his estranged wife, Addison Timlin. She submitted the paperwork categorized as “dissolution with minor child” at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles in May after three years of marriage.

However, the former couple sparked reconciliation rumors two months later when they were spotted hugging at their daughter’s soccer game in July. Jeremy kissed the side of Addison’s head as they gave each other a side hug during the game.

The pair met in 2008 while filming Afterschool. However, their relationship didn’t turn romantic for years. They eventually confirmed their romance in 2013 and ​got engaged in April 2019.

Jeremy and Addison tied the knot in October 2019. They welcomed their first daughter, Ezer, in 2018, and continued to expand their family in 2020 when the Little Sister actress gave birth to their second daughter, Dolores.

Despite seemingly being on good terms with Addison, Jeremy is likely not looking back on his marriage since the PDA-filled date with Ashley took place one week after the soccer game.