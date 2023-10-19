Yes, chef! Jeremy Allen White and his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, have reached a child custody agreement involving daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2. According to court documents, the former couple will share joint custody of their two children — as long as the Bear star, 32, undergoes daily alcohol testing when he has the kids, using Sober-link, a professional-grade breathalyzer that utilizes real-time facial recognition to ensure that Jeremy, and only Jeremy, is the one using the device. Should he test positive for alcohol, the Emmy winner’s custodial time with Ezer and Dolores would be “terminated” until their attorneys can meet and work out what the next steps would be. Jeremy must also attend a minimum of two Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings a week as well as individual therapy at least once a week — and should Addison, 32, demand proof that he’s been going, the actor would have three days to provide it.

“Addison’s not getting into details, but she’s seen some red flags when Jeremy has a few too many, and she doesn’t want him drinking or drunk around the children,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style of the actress, who filed for divorce from the Shameless alum in May after more than three years of marriage. “She’s just being a cautious mom.”

As for the Hollywood actor, the source tells Life & Style that, “Jeremy will do whatever it takes to abide by the custody agreement.”