Jeremy Allen White is cooking up a romance with Rosalía! The duo were spotted holding hands on November 30 while stepping out for a sushi date in LA. “They started hanging out a couple of months ago, and it developed from there,” dishes a source to Life & Style. “It’s casual, but they get along really well and have great chemistry.”

Because they are both newly single — the Bear star, 32, split from estranged wife Addison Timlin in May, and the Spanish singer, 31, ended her engagement to Rauw Alejandro in July — the couple are content taking it slow. “They’re both quite busy, but are seeing each other as much as they can.”