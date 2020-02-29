Still going strong! Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble were spotted looking totally adorable at the Los Angeles Ballet Gala in Santa Monica on February 28. Needless to say, we’re glad to see the happy couple out and about and acting like the dynamic duo they are.

Both the KUWTK matriarch, 64, and her beau, 39, looked sharp in black suits, with Kris rocking a white blouse underneath and Corey opting for a black shirt. Talk about a serious power couple, y’all. In fact, they seemed to be as in love as ever.

“Kris and Corey are doing great,” an insider raved to Us Weekly back in October 2019. “Corey is really in love and obsessed with Kris. He always tries to make her happy and be supportive of her.”

It’s good to see the pair get past that bombshell fight between Corey and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick over disciplining daughter Penelope Disick. “Of course Kris feels like she’s stuck in the middle, but what else is new?” a source told In Touch back in September 2019. “Kris trusts Corey, she’s not upset with him, but she did tell him to choose his words more carefully, and a good rule to follow is that her grandkids are off-limits.”

Despite the fact that Kris and Corey were able to mend fences over the boundary overstep, Scott was a bit more perturbed by the incident — and definitely felt justified in his response to the situation.

“Scott doesn’t like letting anyone get in his lane, and that’s exactly what he feels Corey did to him,” the insider added. “Scott likes Corey, he likes that he looks out for Kris and the family’s best interest, but he didn’t appreciate him sticking his two cents in where it didn’t belong. Corey saying that his daughter might need a ‘whipping’ was the wrong thing to say. Scott lost it and for good reason.”

Either way, we’re happy to see this couple bounce back from a slightly shaky time in their relationship.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Kris and Corey at the Los Angeles Ballet gala!