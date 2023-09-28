Kris Jenner Made Corey Gamble Turn Down 'Yellowstone' Role

Kris Jenner may push her daughters to take an acting opportunity when she has her momager hat on, but the reality star made boyfriend Corey Gamble turn down a role for Paramount’s Yellowstone.

After the family matriarch told daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian that she was “so excited” to see the next episode of Yellowstone during the Kardashians season 4 premiere, she shared that Corey, 42, was offered to appear on the show.

“So, they asked Corey [to be on Yellowstone.] I told him to say no. I thought he was going to have a romantic relationship,” Kris, 67, confessed during the Thursday, September 28, episode.

The talent manager then admitted that he would have taken the role if he was granted Kris’ permission, telling her, “If it wasn’t for you, I would be a Yellowstone star.”

Khloé, 39, came to Corey’s defense and told her mom she was “sure” she would take a role if she got to share an on camera kiss with the show’s leading man, Kevin Costner.

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images

“Oh, that’s a hard yes!” a chipper Kris replied.

While Corey had to pass up an opportunity to star in a television show, other members of the family, like Kim, 42, are showcasing their acting talents to fans.

The SKIMS founder landed a role on FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate and has given viewers a sweet surprise for her role alongside costar Emma Roberts. Kim made her debut in the series’ 12th season on September 20 and stunned fans with her NSFW opening line.

“Then tell the Daniels to suck my c–t, she’s not missing a press day for a f–king commercial shoot,” Kim’s character, Siobhan, said.

Sibohan is a celebrity mentor publicist for Emma’s character, Anna, who is a rising star.

Fans shared their reactions to the beauty mogul’s opening line on social media, and they were nothing short of positive. “Kim’s first line being ‘suck my c–t’ has me cackling,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“‘Tell them to suck my c–t’ being Kim Kardashian’s first line in #AHSDelicate is iconic. I don’t care what anybody says,” a second fan chimed in.

The following week, the aspiring lawyer dropped another OMG moment on the show, while shading Olivia Wilde and the infamous Don’t Worry Darling drama.

“We are going to pull a Wilde card. As in Olivia Wilde,” Sibohan told Anna. “Don’t mention what happened and wait until everyone forgets slash low-key gaslight the people that do ask and make them think that they’re the problem. Because, you know, sexism.”