The next generation! The Kardashian-Jenner family has welcomed many children through the years, and their pregnancy photos are too cute. Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all have little ones of their own and have seriously bonded over motherhood.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians family has been extremely open about the ups and downs of pregnancy. Kim, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with husband Kanye West, revealed the extent of the surgeries she needed after her first two pregnancies. This led the KKW Beauty founder to use a surrogate for her youngest two children.

“I actually had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did inside,” she explained during a video for her SKIMS line in December 2019. “So, I asked my doctors, can I do it one more time, and they were like, ‘We won’t even put an embryo in you, that would be like malpractice.’”

As for Kylie, she welcomed her only child, Stormi Webster, with rapper Travis Scott in 2018. Unlike her sisters, she kept her pregnancy a complete secret until after she gave birth to her daughter.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave a bit of insight into how she spent those nine months behind closed doors. “When I was pregnant, by the way,” the Life of Kylie alum said via Instagram in March 2020. “The reason why I kept it a secret is because I didn’t leave the house. I literally didn’t leave the house. Toward the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house every day, so I was scared to even go outside. But it was my choice to do that. So I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair … Puzzles. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”

Kourtney has three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with on-and-off boyfriend Scott Disick. These days, she loves showing off her toned bikini body, and the Poosh founder previously explained how her fitness journey began amid motherhood.

“It wasn’t until Reign was probably four months old that I felt this desire to be in the best shape of my life,” she wrote in an article on her lifestyle site in April 2020. “I gained exactly 40 pounds with all three of my pregnancies, but my body and my experience after having each of my kids was so different … I was in a different place mentally, emotionally and physically, even if by just a couple years.”

All of the Kardashian-Jenner family looked absolutely stunning during pregnancy. See photos of their baby bumps through the years!