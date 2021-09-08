Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie is “not shocked” that he was “dumped” by Amelia Gray Hamlin, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“She had an inkling that their relationship wouldn’t last,” says the insider, adding that Sofia, 23, has “experienced first-hand” the difficult parts of being in a relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38.

Amelia, 20, and Scott’s split came on the heels of Younes Bendjima leaking an alleged DM from the Flip It Like Disick star that shaded his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA-packed trip to Italy with her boyfriend, Travis Barker.

Courtesy of Younes Bendjima/Instagram

“Sofia could tell that Scott carried a torch for Kourtney, which is one of the reasons they broke up,” admits the insider. “She’s really not shocked that once again he has messed up his relationship over Kourtney.”

Life & Style confirmed on Tuesday, September 7, that Amelia and the reality TV dad, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with Kourtney, 42, called it quits after 11 months together. However, it may have been a long-time coming for the couple.

A second insider told Life & Style Amelia and Scott’s romance “had been a little bumpy over recent months,” but the alleged leaked DM was “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

On August 30, Younes, 28, posted the alleged message from Scott via Instagram Stories. “Yo, is this chick OK!??? Brooooo, like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the alleged message, which included a photo of Kourtney straddling Travis, 45, on a boat, from the New York native read.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” the French boxer responded. The screenshot showed Scott and Younes do not follow each other.

Despite the drama with the mother of his children, Scott still “wasn’t expecting” Amelia to end things, and he is “heartbroken,” the second insider said. However, Amelia’s friends and family are “warning” her “not to fall for his pleas.”

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The model’s mother, Lisa Rinna, has been particularly vocal about her disapproval of Amelia and Scott’s relationship. The second insider noted the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is “unimpressed by Scott’s behavior” and thinks her youngest daughter “deserves better.”

Lisa hasn’t been shy about her reaction to their uncoupling. After fan Instagram account Queens of Bravo posted about the news of Amelia and Scott’s split the former soap opera actress replied with a blushing smiley face emoji on September 7.