Jay Z Brings Blue Ivy On Stage at Grammys to Accept Award

Beyoncé has a ​mini-me!

Jay-Z and Bey’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter was the spitting image of her mother as she ​accompanied her dad on stage as he accepted the Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammys.

Blue Ivy, 12, is no stranger to music’s biggest night, having won her own Grammy at the age of 9 for her role in the music video for her mom’s 2019 song “Brown Eyed Girl” – an accomplishment the proud dad couldn’t help but mention.

“Thank you very much,” Jay began his acceptance speech. “I used to say it was a sippy cup for Blue, but Blue’s grown up now she doesn’t take sippy cups. And she has her own Grammys.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the father-daughter duo ​on stage.