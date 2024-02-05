They’re in the house! Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z have made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, and their daughter Blue Ivy joined them.

Jay, 54, took to the stage to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award as the award show entered its second half, and in a surprising move, he brought Blue up with him! The breakout performer looked lovely in a white gown, proving just how much she’s grown up.

The “Halo” hitmaker, 42, cheered on her husband and daughter as they took in the moment.

The musical couple’s arrival came after host Trevor Noah teased at the start of the evening that they would be “joining” the show later on. Rumors also swirled ahead of the show that Beyoncé, who has 32 Grammy Award wins under her belt, would be presenting Album of the Year.

Beyoncé’s appearance also came two days after her rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the pop star would not be performing at the awards show amid rumors that she would honor the late Tina Turner on stage. Tina died in May 2023 at 83 years old after a long battle with an illness at her home in Kusnacht, Switzerland.

Beyoncé and the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll have an iconic history with the Grammys, as they performed “Proud Mary” together at the 2008 awards show. Bey remembered Tina fondly when the music legend passed.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion,” Beyoncé shared on her website. “We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Jay-Z and Beyoncé were also present at a pre-Grammys party at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood on February 2, according to TMZ. The couple was reportedly set to make an appearance at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys event the following night, but they “canceled” at the last minute, Page Six reported.

Beyoncé is coming out of a busy year, as her iconic Renaissance tour ran from May to October 2023 and resulted in a December 2023 concert film called Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. She’s now reportedly in talks to take on a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, as The New York Post reported.